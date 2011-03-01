Welcome,
BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Author
Topic: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE. (Read 356 times)
headset
BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES - MANY WHO LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD SORT OF KNEW THAT - HE WILL BE GONE SPRINGTIME - HE IS ON A FREE RIDE DUE TO COVID - AS WOULD ANYONE IN THE SAME SEAT RED OR BLUE.
IF ONLY THE RABID LEFTIES UNDERSTOOD THINGS A TAD BETTER - THEY WOULD NOT SEE THEMSELVES WOUND UP EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK
THE BLOOD PRESSURE TABLETS THE RABID LEFTIES MUST GO THROUGH WEEKLY OVER BORIS & THE TORY PARTY IS NOBODY'S BUSINESS.
BORIS WISHES YOU ALL A MERRY XMAS & NEW YEAR ...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10322447/Boris-Johnson-six-months-notice-angry-
Winston
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
So hes going nowhere?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Hes fucking toast
headset
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
fuck off bob that's to easy .... give us the month or your vote is void
Winston
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Must admit Ive been hearing Boris is toast since around September 2019 when he prorogued parliament and lied to the queen
So hes been toast for 27 months
Itchy_ring
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Hes in a much worse place this morning after his mate Lord Frost turned on him yesterday, looking right up against it now
Rutters
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Boris's race is run. He did his job, now time to move on.
The Tories should be looking at a more statesmanlike, serious, resolute, principled leader. Don't be surprised if the next incumbent isn't one of those being widely tipped.
Robbso
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Where the fuck will they find one of them
Rutters
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Badenoch, Mercer, Tugendhat, Anderson, Baker, Bradley, Davies or even Davison.
Winston
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
headset
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
He is definitely on the ropes and Teflon coated,,,,,
I will still say for now he is bombproof with this COVID lark.
Robbso
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 01:48:22 PM
Badenoch, Mercer, Tugendhat, Anderson, Baker, Bradley, Davies or even Davison.
No one then
Rutters
Re: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.
Well they matched my criteria. Which requirements do you find lacking?
