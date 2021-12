headset

Offline



Posts: 3 965





Posts: 3 965 This Man City Player That Likes a romp! « on: Today at 06:32:16 AM »

no pun intended.



She is a looker and worth one - so you can't knock him - I can't say I've ever been in a sex dungeon - she gets about by the sounds of it - so will have a fanny like a wizards sleeve.







She will be busy now she has hit the paper and free advertisement.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17074987/dominatrix-visit-man-city-spanking-leeds/ Let's hope he is single so he is not hurting his other half - he must be like or this bird will have him by the balls now.no pun intended.She is a looker and worth one - so you can't knock him - I can't say I've ever been in a sex dungeon - she gets about by the sounds of it - so will have a fanny like a wizards sleeve.She will be busy now she has hit the paper and free advertisement. Logged