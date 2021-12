headset

we all use them and know how dangerous they are - Christmas Lights.



One thing I always did/do was unplug them and not just switch them off each night. The old fella was always the same when I was a kid.





It turns out the mother might have left them alone.....



She will be in some bother now for that and has to live with that incident for the rest of her life...













https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17071179/sutton-house-fire-twins-died-brothers-christmas-pr

