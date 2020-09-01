Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2021, 02:29:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Matt Le Tissier  (Read 216 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 665


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 02:09:10 PM »
Stumbled across a goal montage of his on the YouTube earlier.

Just imagine if he was arsed and played with quality around him?

Talking world class then.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:51:57 PM »
He was either that well paid at Southampton or genuinely bottled the big move to the big time.

he was an unbelievable player for Southampton - that has to be said - his finishing was something special.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 531


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:20:59 PM »
Was always one of the reasons to stay up and watch Match of the Day
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 326


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:02:49 PM »
Hed be up there with De Bruyne in todays world, could have had his pick of teams but loved his life on South coast which I guess is fair enough
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 475


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:13:18 PM »
Big fish in a little pool. Fucking entertaining though. Some worldys in his career
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 766

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:54:25 PM »
Bit like crouchy, if it wasnt for football theyd still be virgins
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 278

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:46:47 AM »
As someone who had the audacity to refuse to wear a Black Lives Matter badge on live TV I'm genuinely surprised any footage of him is available to view on Yoooootoooob.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 551


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:23 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 12:46:47 AM
As someone who had the audacity to refuse to wear a Black Lives Matter badge on live TV I'm genuinely surprised any footage of him is available to view on Yoooootoooob.

Just makes him even more admirable
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 