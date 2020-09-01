Welcome,
Matt Le Tissier
Author
Topic: Matt Le Tissier (Read 216 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 665
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:09:10 PM »
Stumbled across a goal montage of his on the YouTube earlier.
Just imagine if he was arsed and played with quality around him?
Talking world class then.
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 947
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:51:57 PM »
He was either that well paid at Southampton or genuinely bottled the big move to the big time.
he was an unbelievable player for Southampton - that has to be said - his finishing was something special.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 531
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:59 PM »
Was always one of the reasons to stay up and watch Match of the Day
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 326
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:49 PM »
Hed be up there with De Bruyne in todays world, could have had his pick of teams but loved his life on South coast which I guess is fair enough
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 475
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:13:18 PM »
Big fish in a little pool. Fucking entertaining though. Some worldys in his career
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 766
Superstar
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:25 PM »
Bit like crouchy, if it wasnt for football theyd still be virgins
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 278
Bausor OUT!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:46:47 AM »
As someone who had the audacity to refuse to wear a Black Lives Matter badge on live TV I'm genuinely surprised any footage of him is available to view on Yoooootoooob.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 551
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:33:23 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 12:46:47 AM
As someone who had the audacity to refuse to wear a Black Lives Matter badge on live TV I'm genuinely surprised any footage of him is available to view on Yoooootoooob.
Just makes him even more admirable
