December 17, 2021, 04:44:04 PM
Matt Le Tissier
Author
Matt Le Tissier (Read 70 times)
Ben G
Matt Le Tissier
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:10 PM »
Stumbled across a goal montage of his on the YouTube earlier.
Just imagine if he was arsed and played with quality around him?
Talking world class then.
Tory Cunt
Re: Matt Le Tissier
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:51:57 PM »
He was either that well paid at Southampton or genuinely bottled the big move to the big time.
he was an unbelievable player for Southampton - that has to be said - his finishing was something special.
Winston
Re: Matt Le Tissier
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:20:59 PM »
Was always one of the reasons to stay up and watch Match of the Day
