Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 675





Posts: 4 675 Rory Burns « on: December 17, 2021, 11:30:14 AM » Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 342





Posts: 342 Re: Rory Burns « Reply #1 on: December 17, 2021, 11:37:16 AM » Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players! There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 582







Posts: 4 582 Re: Rory Burns « Reply #3 on: December 17, 2021, 12:34:39 PM » Madness that Burns, and Sibley before, are considered suitable openers for England. Techniques are horrendous.



Also madness is playing with makeshift wicketkeepers. Give the position the respect it deserves and get Foakes in the team! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 990





Posts: 3 990 Re: Rory Burns « Reply #4 on: December 17, 2021, 04:02:47 PM » As much as we all think we can make the team better - I think we just don't have the players to make a decent test team. It might be due to the lack of red-ball county cricket who knows.



Our top-order (1-7 ) The is only Root & Stokes worth a place, the rest are in due to the fact the is no one else to come in and replace them.





Foakes is worth a shot - I just don't think they fancy that option. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 482





Posts: 15 482 Re: Rory Burns « Reply #5 on: December 17, 2021, 05:19:47 PM » Can't bat, 35 and 39 year old pace bowlers in sweltering conditions while our quickest bowler is dropped, no spinner and an all rounder with mental health issues. No idea why we're struggling

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 278



Bausor OUT!!!





Posts: 10 278Bausor OUT!!! Re: Rory Burns « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:01:50 AM » After having the balls to confront the influencing might of the BBC in denying being present when any racist comments were made in the YCCC dressing room, why can't our esteemed leader and superior batsman make the ultimate captains decision and open the batting?

Our current openers are that shit he practically plays as an opener anyway, so surely he's our best bet to soften up the ball for our lesser mortals?

Our current openers are that shit he practically plays as an opener anyway, so surely he's our best bet to soften up the ball for our lesser mortals? Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg