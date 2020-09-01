Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2021, 02:29:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rory Burns  (Read 166 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 665


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 AM »
Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 342


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 AM »
Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players!  There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 872


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:06:24 PM »
Who?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 576



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:34:39 PM »
Madness that Burns, and Sibley before, are considered suitable openers for England. Techniques are horrendous.

Also madness is playing with makeshift wicketkeepers. Give the position the respect it deserves and get Foakes in the team!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 947


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:02:47 PM »
As much as we all think we can make the team better - I think we just don't have the players to make a decent test team. It might be due to the lack of red-ball county cricket who knows.

Our top-order (1-7 ) The is only Root & Stokes worth a place, the rest are in due to the fact the is no one else to come in and replace them.


Foakes is worth a shot - I just don't think they fancy that option.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 475


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:19:47 PM »
Cant bat, 35 and 39 year old pace bowlers in sweltering conditions while our quickest bowler is dropped, no spinner and an all rounder with mental health issues. No idea why were struggling  cry
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 278

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:50 AM »
After having the balls to confront the influencing might of the BBC in denying being present when any racist comments were made in the YCCC dressing room, why can't our esteemed leader and superior batsman make the ultimate captains decision and open the batting?
Our current openers are that shit he practically plays as an opener anyway, so surely he's our best bet to soften up the ball for our lesser mortals?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 