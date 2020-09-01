Welcome,
Rory Burns
Topic: Rory Burns
Ben G
Rory Burns
Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!
Tory Cunt
Re: Rory Burns
Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players! There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????
Holgateoldskool
Re: Rory Burns
Who?
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Rory Burns
Madness that Burns, and Sibley before, are considered suitable openers for England. Techniques are horrendous.
Also madness is playing with makeshift wicketkeepers. Give the position the respect it deserves and get Foakes in the team!
headset
Re: Rory Burns
As much as we all think we can make the team better - I think we just don't have the players to make a decent test team. It might be due to the lack of red-ball county cricket who knows.
Our top-order (1-7 ) The is only Root & Stokes worth a place, the rest are in due to the fact the is no one else to come in and replace them.
Foakes is worth a shot - I just don't think they fancy that option.
Robbso
Re: Rory Burns
Cant bat, 35 and 39 year old pace bowlers in sweltering conditions while our quickest bowler is dropped, no spinner and an all rounder with mental health issues. No idea why were struggling
Bud Wiser
Re: Rory Burns
After having the balls to confront the influencing might of the BBC in denying being present when any racist comments were made in the YCCC dressing room, why can't our esteemed leader and superior batsman make the ultimate captains decision and open the batting?
Our current openers are that shit he practically plays as an opener anyway, so surely he's our best bet to soften up the ball for our lesser mortals?
