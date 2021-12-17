Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2021, 06:51:12 PM
Topic: Rory Burns
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:30:14 AM »
Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:16 AM »
Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players!  There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:24 PM »
Who?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:34:39 PM »
Madness that Burns, and Sibley before, are considered suitable openers for England. Techniques are horrendous.

Also madness is playing with makeshift wicketkeepers. Give the position the respect it deserves and get Foakes in the team!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:02:47 PM »
As much as we all think we can make the team better - I think we just don't have the players to make a decent test team. It might be due to the lack of red-ball county cricket who knows.

Our top-order (1-7 ) The is only Root & Stokes worth a place, the rest are in due to the fact the is no one else to come in and replace them.


Foakes is worth a shot - I just don't think they fancy that option.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:19:47 PM »
Cant bat, 35 and 39 year old pace bowlers in sweltering conditions while our quickest bowler is dropped, no spinner and an all rounder with mental health issues. No idea why were struggling  cry
