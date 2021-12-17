Welcome,
December 17, 2021, 12:00:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rory Burns
Author
Topic: Rory Burns (Read 24 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 663
Rory Burns
«
on:
Today
at 11:30:14 AM »
Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 342
Re: Rory Burns
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:37:16 AM »
Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players! There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????
