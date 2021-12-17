Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rory Burns  (Read 23 times)
Giving me the constant hope that I too may one day open the batting for England!
Him and Jonny Bairstow have got to be THE most inconsistent players!  There has to be a better opener than Burns....surely?????
