Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 322





Posts: 3 322 Our Police are a disgrace « on: Today at 09:07:42 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318717/Mother-nudged-Insulate-Britain-road-blocker-4x4-charged-ASSAULT.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1639728210%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B

It's no wonder people question if they have a clue. Prosecute the driver but not the idiots who cause the issue in the first place Logged