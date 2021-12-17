Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2021, 09:19:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Our Police are a disgrace  (Read 7 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 322


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:07:42 AM »
It's no wonder people question if they have a clue.  Prosecute the driver but not the idiots who cause the issue in the first place

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318717/Mother-nudged-Insulate-Britain-road-blocker-4x4-charged-ASSAULT.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1639728210%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 