Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 727 Would you keep porar? « on: December 17, 2021, 08:41:27 AM » Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.



Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard. Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Posts: 4 203 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #1 on: December 17, 2021, 08:46:31 AM » I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.



He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc



I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief







That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.



If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 422 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #2 on: December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM » Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 878 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #3 on: December 17, 2021, 09:23:30 AM » As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 596 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #4 on: December 17, 2021, 09:38:05 AM » How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #6 on: December 17, 2021, 11:02:49 AM » He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service. Logged

Minge

Posts: 10 790Superstar Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #7 on: December 17, 2021, 01:37:43 PM » Yeah I like the runs he makes, hes always keen for the ball .

He cant do fuck all with shit service .

Keep the lad Logged

headset

Posts: 4 203 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #12 on: December 31, 2021, 06:31:06 AM » He took his goal well the other night.



Him scoring goals might well be the difference in us reaching the play offs.



A minimum of 12-15 from him in the 2nd half of the season might see it happen. Unless the new lad Connelly grabs the headlines Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 250 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:51:04 PM » He does a lot of running but his goal to game ratio is poor. I think we can do better, so no I wouldnt keep him. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:32:49 PM »



Good old bill. Always find something to moan about. Good old bill. Always find something to moan about. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:21:38 PM » Well results havent been kind to you so any straw to grasp will have to do. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 250 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:34:09 PM » Results have been excellent since Wilder took over. However back to Sporar. In my book a decent striker will get at least 1 goal every 2 games. A really good striker at least a goal a game. Sporar has scored 6 goals in 20 appearances so far this season,and some have been penalties. By any measure of a striker this is not very good. Therefore if Boro could replace him with a striker with a better ratio then I would hope they would replace him. After all this is why a club pays good money for strikers. Perhaps Robbso you look at a strikers role differently to me. I was always under the mistaken impression that they are brought in to score goals and nothing much more. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:43:11 PM » In my book a decent striker will get at least 1 goal every 2 games. A really good striker at least a goal a game. Are you on fucking glue Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:51:50 PM » 15-20 goals a season. A goal every game, fucking hell bill youre in cloud cuckoo land Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 559 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:59:08 PM » Exceptional striker Bill. so was Dixie Dean. Also in totally different eras, you mustnt think Sala is a good striker, he doesnt score every game the useless twat Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 250 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 PM » Salah 111 goals in 165 appearances. Not at all bad. Liverpool score goals from all positions so Salahs ratio is good. Boro on the other hand tend to have a real problem with goal scoring being consistently one of the lowest scorers in the Chimpship season after season. I will accept however that a good striker in this league is someone who can score 20 to 25/goals a season. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 422 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:39:36 PM » As I said earlier I think the jury is still out but just to be fair to the lad I've had a quick fairly unscientific check on our goal scorers over the last 40 odd years that I've been watching and only 3 players who played more than just a few matches managed to better 1 in 3!



2 are fairly easy, round of applause for whoever gets the 3rd Logged