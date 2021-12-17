Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Would you keep porar?
Author
Topic: Would you keep porar? (Read 646 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727
Would you keep porar?
«
on:
December 17, 2021, 08:41:27 AM
Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.
Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 203
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #1 on:
December 17, 2021, 08:46:31 AM
I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.
He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc
I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief
That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.
If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #2 on:
December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 878
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #3 on:
December 17, 2021, 09:23:30 AM
As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 596
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #4 on:
December 17, 2021, 09:38:05 AM
How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all.
Winston
Posts: 607
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #5 on:
December 17, 2021, 10:46:04 AM
Wilder sounds like he is looking at alternatives already
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #6 on:
December 17, 2021, 11:02:49 AM
He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service.
Minge
Posts: 10 790
Superstar
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #7 on:
December 17, 2021, 01:37:43 PM
Yeah I like the runs he makes, hes always keen for the ball .
He cant do fuck all with shit service .
Keep the lad
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #8 on:
December 17, 2021, 02:06:54 PM
He does look like he has a Footballing brain.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 727
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #9 on:
December 30, 2021, 04:44:43 PM
Id like to personally take credit for his upturn in goalscoring form!
This thread was sponsored by Anal Beads for beginners
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
Posts: 97
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #10 on:
December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Posts: 919
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #11 on:
December 31, 2021, 12:39:52 AM
Hes class - get him signed!
headset
Posts: 4 203
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #12 on:
December 31, 2021, 06:31:06 AM
He took his goal well the other night.
Him scoring goals might well be the difference in us reaching the play offs.
A minimum of 12-15 from him in the 2nd half of the season might see it happen. Unless the new lad Connelly grabs the headlines
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #13 on:
December 31, 2021, 09:11:10 AM
Quote from: beamishboro on December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
So you'd spend the £8m I've seen quoted plus wages on what he's done so far
calamity
Posts: 8 453
Crabamity
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:15:33 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 31, 2021, 09:11:10 AM
Quote from: beamishboro on December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
So you'd spend the £8m I've seen quoted plus wages on what he's done so far
Joelinton is Championship at best and cost £40m or whatever it was
Winston
Posts: 607
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:20:52 AM
At least hes getting better service since Wilder took over
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:51:04 PM
He does a lot of running but his goal to game ratio is poor. I think we can do better, so no I wouldnt keep him.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:32:49 PM
Good old bill. Always find something to moan about.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:57:51 PM
Stating a fact isnt moaning in my book.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:21:38 PM
Well results havent been kind to you so any straw to grasp will have to do.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:34:09 PM
Results have been excellent since Wilder took over. However back to Sporar. In my book a decent striker will get at least 1 goal every 2 games. A really good striker at least a goal a game. Sporar has scored 6 goals in 20 appearances so far this season,and some have been penalties. By any measure of a striker this is not very good. Therefore if Boro could replace him with a striker with a better ratio then I would hope they would replace him. After all this is why a club pays good money for strikers. Perhaps Robbso you look at a strikers role differently to me. I was always under the mistaken impression that they are brought in to score goals and nothing much more.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:43:11 PM
In my book a decent striker will get at least 1 goal every 2 games. A really good striker at least a goal a game. Are you on fucking glue
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:49:45 PM
What is your definition of a good striker oh knowledgeable one?
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:51:50 PM
15-20 goals a season. A goal every game, fucking hell bill youre in cloud cuckoo land
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:52:25 PM
Brian Clough.197 goals in 213 appearances for Boro. Was he a good striker?
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:59:08 PM
Exceptional striker Bill. so was Dixie Dean. Also in totally different eras, you mustnt think Sala is a good striker, he doesnt score every game the useless twat
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 250
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:10:34 PM
Salah 111 goals in 165 appearances. Not at all bad. Liverpool score goals from all positions so Salahs ratio is good. Boro on the other hand tend to have a real problem with goal scoring being consistently one of the lowest scorers in the Chimpship season after season. I will accept however that a good striker in this league is someone who can score 20 to 25/goals a season.
Robbso
Posts: 15 559
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:13:22 PM
Good for you Bill. That Shearer bloke was pretty shit as well
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 422
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:39:36 PM
As I said earlier I think the jury is still out but just to be fair to the lad I've had a quick fairly unscientific check on our goal scorers over the last 40 odd years that I've been watching and only 3 players who played more than just a few matches managed to better 1 in 3!
2 are fairly easy, round of applause for whoever gets the 3rd
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 092
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:41:07 PM
A better metric to assess porar is is he better than what he replaced ? Britt, Gestede, and Bambi the money obsessed, coward ? He's a significant improvement on that shower. He suits our style. He's not a great finisher but if he had 8 out of 20 I'd be very happy and on current form he may well exceed that over the next 20. If he was the finished article he'd be in the Premiership or with a Chimp side with money. I'm glad we have him.
Winston
Posts: 607
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:07:40 PM
Whats his value? Around £4.5 million?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 258
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
First time I saw him thought he stood out for me.
