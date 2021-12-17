Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 726 Would you keep porar? « on: December 17, 2021, 08:41:27 AM » Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.



Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard. Logged Tory Cunt

Posts: 4 191 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #1 on: December 17, 2021, 08:46:31 AM » I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.



He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc



I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief







That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.



If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January Logged

Posts: 3 421 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #2 on: December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM » Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point Logged

Posts: 1 878 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #3 on: December 17, 2021, 09:23:30 AM » As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better Logged

Posts: 4 595 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #4 on: December 17, 2021, 09:38:05 AM » How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all. Logged

Posts: 15 552 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #6 on: December 17, 2021, 11:02:49 AM » He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service. Logged

Posts: 10 790Superstar Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #7 on: December 17, 2021, 01:37:43 PM » Yeah I like the runs he makes, hes always keen for the ball .

He cant do fuck all with shit service .

Keep the lad Logged

Posts: 4 191 Re: Would you keep porar? « Reply #12 on: December 31, 2021, 06:31:06 AM » He took his goal well the other night.



Him scoring goals might well be the difference in us reaching the play offs.



A minimum of 12-15 from him in the 2nd half of the season might see it happen. Unless the new lad Connelly grabs the headlines Logged