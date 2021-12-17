Welcome,
January 03, 2022, 04:20:48 PM
Would you keep porar?
Topic: Would you keep porar? (Read 524 times)
Ben G
Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 08:41:27 AM »
Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.
Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard.
Tory Cunt
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 08:46:31 AM »
I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.
He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc
I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief
That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.
If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January
Itchy_ring
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM »
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
Holgateoldskool
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 09:23:30 AM »
As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 09:38:05 AM »
How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all.
Winston
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 10:46:04 AM »
Wilder sounds like he is looking at alternatives already
Robbso
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 11:02:49 AM »
He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service.
Minge
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 01:37:43 PM »
Yeah I like the runs he makes, hes always keen for the ball .
He cant do fuck all with shit service .
Keep the lad
Ben G
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 17, 2021, 02:06:54 PM »
He does look like he has a Footballing brain.
Ben G
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 30, 2021, 04:44:43 PM »
Id like to personally take credit for his upturn in goalscoring form!
This thread was sponsored by Anal Beads for beginners
beamishboro
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 31, 2021, 12:39:52 AM »
Hes class - get him signed!
headset
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 31, 2021, 06:31:06 AM »
He took his goal well the other night.
Him scoring goals might well be the difference in us reaching the play offs.
A minimum of 12-15 from him in the 2nd half of the season might see it happen. Unless the new lad Connelly grabs the headlines
Itchy_ring
Re: Would you keep porar?
December 31, 2021, 09:11:10 AM »
Quote from: beamishboro on December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
So you'd spend the £8m I've seen quoted plus wages on what he's done so far
calamity
Re: Would you keep porar?
Today
at 11:15:33 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 31, 2021, 09:11:10 AM
Quote from: beamishboro on December 31, 2021, 12:14:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 17, 2021, 09:09:34 AM
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
So you'd spend the £8m I've seen quoted plus wages on what he's done so far
Joelinton is Championship at best and cost £40m or whatever it was
Winston
Re: Would you keep porar?
Today
at 11:20:52 AM »
At least hes getting better service since Wilder took over
Bill Buxton
Re: Would you keep porar?
Today
at 02:51:04 PM »
He does a lot of running but his goal to game ratio is poor. I think we can do better, so no I wouldnt keep him.
