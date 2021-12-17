Welcome,
December 17, 2021, 02:27:14 PM
Would you keep porar?
Author
Topic: Would you keep porar? (Read 88 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 665
Would you keep porar?
«
on:
Today
at 08:41:27 AM »
Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.
Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard.
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 938
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:46:31 AM »
I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.
He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc
I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief
That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.
If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 322
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:09:34 AM »
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 872
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:23:30 AM »
As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 576
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:38:05 AM »
How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all.
Winston
Online
Posts: 526
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:46:04 AM »
Wilder sounds like he is looking at alternatives already
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 471
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:02:49 AM »
He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 765
Superstar
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:37:43 PM »
Yeah I like the runs he makes, hes always keen for the ball .
He cant do fuck all with shit service .
Keep the lad
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 665
Re: Would you keep porar?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:06:54 PM »
He does look like he has a Footballing brain.
Tory Cunt
