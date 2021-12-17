Ben G



Would you keep porar?
« on: Today at 08:41:27 AM »
Im on the fence as his goals per game isnt anything to get excited about.

Mind you, nobody at the the club excites in that regard.



Logged Tory Cunt

headset
Re: Would you keep porar?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:46:31 AM »
I would roll the dice on him if we have other options that Wilder fancies.



He seems to play well and look a kind of threat with his movement etc



I like my forwards to score goals and he isn't. So i would look to send him back if I was the chief







That all said he could come good in the 2nd half of the season.



If wilder brings more than 1 forward in - I reckon he will be gone in January Logged

Itchy_ring
Re: Would you keep porar?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:34 AM »
Don't think he is good enough from what I've seen so far but probably a bit early to call at this point

Holgateoldskool
Re: Would you keep porar?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:30 AM »
As a goal scorer he is way short of what is needed. Clever footballer but lacking in the striker department. We need better

MF(c) DOOM
Re: Would you keep porar?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:38:05 AM »
How much would he cost us? Dont think he has shown too much but some people seem to think he has a bit about him. Dont think you can dismiss strikers in a first season, particularly when its a new country an all.

Robbso
Re: Would you keep porar?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:02:49 AM »
He makes some intelligent runs, always finds space, the service he gets is shocking to be honest. Hed reach double figures with better service.