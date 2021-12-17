Welcome,
December 17, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
Author
Topic: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 947
BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
on:
Today
at 07:00:13 AM »
IN NORTH SHORPOSHIRE BY-ELECTION..
COULD THIS SIGNAL THE END FOR BORIS.
TOP 3 PARTIES AS BELOW,,,
BIG LIB DEM WIN.....17,957 VOTES
CONSERVATIVES 2ND...12,032 VOTES
LABOUR 3RD...3,686 VOTES
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:06:22 AM by headset
»
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 198
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:17:58 AM »
Be interesting to see how Boris tries to bluster his way out of this one. Little bit more than a mid term "bloody nose"!
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 947
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:28:53 AM »
It's who wants it during this pandemic ...
this will test them - if pushed to put money on it -
I would still say he will ride the lot and anything out until springtime.
and then get the push or walk
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 326
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:11:01 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 08:28:53 AM
It's who wants it during this pandemic ...
this will test them - if pushed to put money on it -
I would still say he will ride the lot and anything out until springtime.
and then get the push or walk
Think you're probably right but will be a different story if Covid has calmed down by Easter
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 576
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:35:20 AM »
Could just be a local reaction to the corrupt behavior of the previous incumbent and Boris's appallingly cack handed attempt to protect him
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 198
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:02:27 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:35:20 AM
Could just be a local reaction to the corrupt behavior of the previous incumbent and Boris's appallingly cack handed attempt to protect him
Biggest turnaround since WWII, take more than a sticking plaster Boris!
Winston
Offline
Posts: 531
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:43:13 AM »
Its hard to know how bad it is for the Tories
Massively embarrassing week and a by election mid term that allows the constituency to give the government a bloody nose
But come next general election it could swing back.
Taking the 2 seats (Hartlepool as the other) clearly Labour have neither a plan for the red wall or how to win the blue wall which seems to be Labours plan
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 314
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:09:04 AM »
Turn out was less than 50%. Will go blue again next GE
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 475
Re: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:22:35 PM »
Of course it will. But why did it happen?
