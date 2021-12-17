Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BORIS & THE TORIES BATTERED  (Read 154 times)
« on: Today at 07:00:13 AM »
IN NORTH SHORPOSHIRE BY-ELECTION..


COULD THIS SIGNAL THE END FOR BORIS.

TOP 3 PARTIES AS BELOW,,,


BIG LIB DEM WIN.....17,957 VOTES


CONSERVATIVES 2ND...12,032 VOTES


LABOUR 3RD...3,686 VOTES


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10318821/Polls-close-North-Shropshire-election-Lib-Dems-aim-send-shive
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:58 AM »
Be interesting to see how Boris tries to bluster his way out of this one. Little bit more than a mid term "bloody nose"!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:53 AM »
It's who wants it during this pandemic ...

this will test them - if pushed to put money on it -

I would still say he will ride the lot and anything out until springtime.

and then get the push or walk
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:01 AM »
It's who wants it during this pandemic ...

this will test them - if pushed to put money on it -

I would still say he will ride the lot and anything out until springtime.

and then get the push or walk

Think you're probably right but will be a different story if Covid has calmed down by Easter
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:35:20 AM »
Could just be a local reaction to the corrupt behavior of the previous incumbent and Boris's appallingly cack handed attempt to protect him
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:02:27 AM »
Could just be a local reaction to the corrupt behavior of the previous incumbent and Boris's appallingly cack handed attempt to protect him

Biggest turnaround since WWII, take more than a sticking plaster Boris!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:43:13 AM »
Its hard to know how bad it is for the Tories

Massively embarrassing week and a by election mid term that allows the constituency to give the government a bloody nose

But come next general election it could swing back.

Taking the 2 seats (Hartlepool as the other) clearly Labour have neither a plan for the red wall or how to win the blue wall which seems to be Labours plan

« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:09:04 AM »
Turn out was less than 50%. Will go blue again next GE
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:22:35 PM »
Of course it will. But why did it happen?
