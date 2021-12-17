Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: liverpool see off the Toon  (Read 123 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:49:30 AM »
with a Trent thunderbolt - cracking finish from the lad.

i was expecting the Geordies to sneak a RESULT against one of the big boys in this tough run they've got - such is football at times..

thankfully it wasn't last night....




WE WANT THE TOON DOON...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17065287/trent-alexander-arnold-goa
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:12 AM »
They'll be begging for the next couple to get called off as they going to get a couple more hidings  :homer:
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:25 AM »
Looking dooomed

Its an absolute fucking joke, man!

*Edit is it still Mike Ashleys fault? 
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:09:32 AM »
Richest club ever to be relegated   
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM »
if we don't make it up this year - as long as the Geordies or leeds drop I will be cool with that.

it would be heaven if they both dropped.



The Geordies will drop imo.
