December 17, 2021, 04:43:58 PM
liverpool see off the Toon
Author
Topic: liverpool see off the Toon (Read 123 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
liverpool see off the Toon
«
on:
Today
at 06:49:30 AM »
with a Trent thunderbolt - cracking finish from the lad.
i was expecting the Geordies to sneak a RESULT against one of the big boys in this tough run they've got - such is football at times..
thankfully it wasn't last night....
WE WANT THE TOON DOON...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17065287/trent-alexander-arnold-goa
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 322
Re: liverpool see off the Toon
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:12:12 AM »
They'll be begging for the next couple to get called off as they going to get a couple more hidings
Winston
Online
Posts: 528
Re: liverpool see off the Toon
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:44:25 AM »
Looking dooomed
Its an absolute fucking joke, man!
*Edit is it still Mike Ashleys fault?
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 311
Re: liverpool see off the Toon
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:09:32 AM »
Richest club ever to be relegated
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
Re: liverpool see off the Toon
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:05:43 PM »
if we don't make it up this year - as long as the Geordies or leeds drop I will be cool with that.
it would be heaven if they both dropped.
The Geordies will drop imo.
