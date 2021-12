headset

Online



Posts: 3 924





Posts: 3 924 18 quid for burger & chips « on: Today at 06:10:18 AM »



that's dirty pricing and naughty pricing.



I thought the pricing is high at boro

18 quid - fuck that - the robbing cockney bastards.









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17063903/arsenal-fans-furious-burger-price-emirates-stadium/ at Arsenal - I know everyone has to make a living & profit in business..that's dirty pricing and naughty pricing.I thought the pricing is high at boro18 quid - fuck that - the robbing cockney bastards. « Last Edit: Today at 06:11:55 AM by headset » Logged