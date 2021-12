headset

Offline



Posts: 4 091





Posts: 4 091 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #4 on: December 17, 2021, 01:02:33 PM »



now the wives will be wanting to know where the money is









I hope creepy ken is not double-dipping on here as techno after the twat banned me on raw ....





what a forum owner that would make him ............... unfit for the 'msf' gang he seems so kean to join







TM lives on in us all .......





he might just sleeping for now under his TM guise ...















































BOO!!!



he is not me.... They will all be missing his tips - it will have made them rich for a few weeks.now the wives will be wanting to know where the money isI hope creepy ken is not double-dipping on here as techno after the twat banned me on raw ....what a forum owner that would make him ............... unfit for the 'msf' gang he seems so kean to joinTM lives on in us all .......he might just sleeping for now under his TM guise ...BOO!!!he is not me.... Logged