Im feeling positive and a point against Stoke I felt was a good result



The game will be played on Sky at 12:30 but hopefully the attendance will remain around the 20k mark



An earlier kick off could see the average match day temp being 1-2 degrees higher still cold for us southerners



And hopefully no Covid cancellation! Imagine driving up all day from Bournemouth and hitting Wetherby to hear the game has been cancelled



