December 16, 2021, 10:18:40 PM
Middlesbrough - Bournemouth
« on: Today at 08:01:14 PM »
I had lots of messages asking why no match day thread last week against Stoke? (1)

Im feeling positive and a point against Stoke I felt was a good result  

The game will be played on Sky at 12:30 but hopefully the attendance will remain around the 20k mark

An earlier kick off could see the average match day temp being 1-2 degrees higher   still cold for us southerners  

And hopefully no Covid cancellation! Imagine driving up all day from Bournemouth and hitting Wetherby to hear the game has been cancelled

*(1) I cant prove I received any messages asking about the lack of a Stoke match day thread but I suspect a lot of people were thinking it  :ukfist:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:25 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:09 PM »
Weve a decent hone record against Bournemouth.

1-0
