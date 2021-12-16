I had lots of messages asking why no match day thread last week against Stoke? (1)
Im feeling positive and a point against Stoke I felt was a good result
The game will be played on Sky at 12:30 but hopefully the attendance will remain around the 20k mark
An earlier kick off could see the average match day temp being 1-2 degrees higher
still cold for us southerners
And hopefully no Covid cancellation! Imagine driving up all day from Bournemouth and hitting Wetherby to hear the game has been cancelled
*(1) I cant prove I received any messages asking about the lack of a Stoke match day thread but I suspect a lot of people were thinking it