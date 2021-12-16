headset

Offline



Posts: 4 023





Posts: 4 023 Face Mask Wars!! « on: December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM »



I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion



I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.



Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/



Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.I don't use public transport other than the odd occasionI couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #1 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM »



Dopey fuckers Nowt to do with the twenty pints and ginsDopey fuckers Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 351





Posts: 3 351 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #2 on: December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM »



Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anywayWent to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 775





Posts: 1 775 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #4 on: December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM »





Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard! « Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder » Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 316





Posts: 7 316 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #6 on: December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM » I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #8 on: December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM »

Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away. Push back against what, who??Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks aboutits a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 775





Posts: 1 775 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #9 on: December 18, 2021, 06:33:44 PM » Quote from: Robbso on December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM

Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.

Push back against what, who??Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks aboutits a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.

It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.



We've just got to live with it, and get on with life. It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.We've just got to live with it, and get on with life. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 557





Posts: 557 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #10 on: December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM » I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.



Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #12 on: December 18, 2021, 06:44:03 PM » Ive never seen so many medical experts as I have the last two years Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 985





Posts: 985 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #14 on: December 19, 2021, 12:42:39 AM » Quote from: Winston on December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.



Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps

A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T

A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T Logged

RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 687







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 687 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:24:14 PM » To me that just demonstrates how UK culture has been fked to the point that they are all chavs. What with all the aggression about and that nobody can talk civil to anyone else anymore? Logged Chunts

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 351





Posts: 3 351 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:07:29 PM » Covid bought out a lot of good in people to start with but after 2 years people are tired and there's a lot of anger. To be honest I'm surprised there aren't more arguments and insults from what I've seen vast majority are letting people get on with their own lives generally. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 470







Posts: 470 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM



Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats

Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anywayWent to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats

Wow - that's hard!



Selfish cunt... Wow - that's hard!Selfish cunt... Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 351





Posts: 3 351 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 PM » Is it really selfish, I've had 3 vaccines, had covid in the last few months and did a lateral flow test before travelling, so in other words virtually certain I did not to have covid. Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 164





Posts: 164 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:06:57 PM » Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.



Bring on the vaccine passports. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 561





Posts: 561 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 PM » Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:06:57 PM Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.



Bring on the vaccine passports.



What have you got to fear from an unvaccinated person? After all, youve been triple or shortly even quadruple jabbed so surely by now theyve perfected the formula What have you got to fear from an unvaccinated person? After all, youve been triple or shortly even quadruple jabbed so surely by now theyve perfected the formula Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 775





Posts: 1 775 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 PM » Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:06:57 PM Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.



Bring on the vaccine passports.





Do you do a risk assessment before you get up in the morning?





Do you do a risk assessment before you get up in the morning? Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:49:18 AM » Anti Vaxers are at more risk of getting seriously Ill from Covid, ending up in hospital, taking up intensive care beds and wards, leading to operations being cancelled, waiting lists rising and putting more people at risk. So theyre either scared of a little needle or just plain selfish twats.



Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 561





Posts: 561 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #25 on: Today at 10:12:03 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:49:18 AM Anti Vaxers are at more risk of getting seriously Ill from Covid, ending up in hospital, taking up intensive care beds and wards, leading to operations being cancelled, waiting lists rising and putting more people at risk. So theyre either scared of a little needle or just plain selfish twats.







Novembers figures from Public Health Wales showed 86% of hospitalisations with Covid were double jabbed Novembers figures from Public Health Wales showed 86% of hospitalisations with Covid were double jabbed Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #26 on: Today at 11:25:14 AM » Crazy isnt it what you can find. Cymru NHS Wales state, protection against hospitalisation is estimated at around 95% after the second dose of vaccine

We believe what we want. Ill go with the scientific experts and Ill ignore cranks off Facebook and conspiracy websites. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 561





Posts: 561 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #27 on: Today at 12:01:01 PM » If I could only figure out how to post a photo on here off a mobile..... Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 494





Posts: 15 494 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:11:02 PM » Dont worry, well never agree. I do what I think is best for me and mine. You do what you think is best. That simple really Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 17 213







Posts: 17 213 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:02:46 PM » hat do the data on hospital admissions show?

An analysis of UK data from the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) and the Coronavirus Clinical Information Network (CO-CIN),1 endorsed by the UK Scientific and Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE),2 shows that of 40 000 patients with covid-19 who were admitted to hospital between December 2020 and July 2021 a total of 33 496 (84%) had not been vaccinated. It found that 5198 (13%) of these patients had received their first vaccine and 1274 (3%) their second. A total of 611 patients with previous covid-19 (reinfection) were not included in the analysis.



Is the picture similar for deaths?

The important figure here is the number of breakthrough deaths, those involving covid-19 that occurred in someone who had received both vaccine doses and had a first positive PCR test result at least 14 days after the second vaccination dose. Data from the Office of National Statistics show that 256 (0.5%) of the 51 281 covid related deaths that occurred in England between 2 January and 2 July 2021 were breakthrough deaths.3 Nearly two thirds (61.1%) of the breakthrough deaths were in men, whereas 52.2% of other covid-19 deaths were in men. And 13.1% of breakthrough deaths were people who were identified from hospital episode data or causes of death as likely to have been immunocompromised, compared with 5.4% for other covid-19 deaths. SAGE noted this trend in its latest minutes, stating, Vaccination generally reduced the odds of in-hospital mortality, although immunocompromised patients in the study had persistently high risk of mortality after both first and second dose vaccines.4



What effect have higher vaccination rates had on these trends?

SAGE noted that most patients admitted to hospital with covid after 16 June 2021 were fully vaccinated.5 Public Health England said that even with a highly effective vaccine this was expected, given the high rate of vaccine uptake and a policy of vaccinating higher risk people first. In its latest surveillance report Public Health England emphasised that the rate of hospital admissions and death from covid remained substantially greater in unvaccinated than in vaccinated people.6 For example, between the week beginning Monday 16 August 2021 and the week ending Sunday 12 September, the rate of hospital admissions of over 80s was 50.5 per 100 000 in the fully vaccinated and 143.9 per 100 000 in the unvaccinated, while deaths were 45.5 and 145.4 per 100 000, respectively. These trends were seen across the board. For example, for 60-69 year olds the hospital admission rates were 13.5 per 100 000 in the fully vaccinated and 74.3 per 100 000 in the unvaccinated, while deaths were 4.1 and 24.3 per 100 000, respectively.



BMJ Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 719





Posts: 45 719 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #30 on: Today at 01:23:59 PM » Too many words, bob.





Can you put it in a Facebook friendly meme? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.