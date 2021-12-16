Welcome,
December 21, 2021, 08:46:53 AM
Face Mask Wars!!
Topic: Face Mask Wars!! (Read 707 times)
headset
Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.
I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion
I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.
Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Robbso
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers
Itchy_ring
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
El Capitan
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM »
Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard!
Itchy_ring
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 16, 2021, 11:19:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Yeah me and the 6 stone woman in the next seat and the 70 year old couple to
Bernie
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM »
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:14:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Well done the young lads, is what I say.
The more people push back the better for our future.
Robbso
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM »
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:33:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.
We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.
Winston
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM »
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Winston on December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
Wear one if you want, just don't try to impose it on everyone.
Robbso
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 06:44:03 PM »
Ive never seen so many medical experts as I have the last two years
El Capitan
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 18, 2021, 08:29:57 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on December 18, 2021, 06:33:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.
We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.
Isnt that just burying your head in the sand
myboro
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 19, 2021, 12:42:39 AM »
Quote from: Winston on December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 19, 2021, 07:45:44 PM »
Quote from: myboro on December 19, 2021, 12:42:39 AM
Quote from: Winston on December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T
Oh look another paranoid moron...welcome to the new Britain.
Winston
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
December 19, 2021, 08:30:29 PM »
Tom what hospital do you work in?
RedcarJJ
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 02:24:14 PM »
To me that just demonstrates how UK culture has been fked to the point that they are all chavs. What with all the aggression about and that nobody can talk civil to anyone else anymore?
Itchy_ring
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 03:07:29 PM »
Covid bought out a lot of good in people to start with but after 2 years people are tired and there's a lot of anger. To be honest I'm surprised there aren't more arguments and insults from what I've seen vast majority are letting people get on with their own lives generally.
John Theone
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 05:23:44 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Wow - that's hard!
Selfish cunt...
Itchy_ring
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 05:35:27 PM »
Is it really selfish, I've had 3 vaccines, had covid in the last few months and did a lateral flow test before travelling, so in other words virtually certain I did not to have covid.
Spidoolie
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 06:06:57 PM »
Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.
Bring on the vaccine passports.
Snoozy
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 10:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on
Yesterday
at 06:06:57 PM
Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.
Bring on the vaccine passports.
What have you got to fear from an unvaccinated person? After all, youve been triple or shortly even quadruple jabbed so surely by now theyve perfected the formula
Tom_Trinder
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Yesterday
at 11:18:48 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on
Yesterday
at 06:06:57 PM
Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.
Bring on the vaccine passports.
Do you do a risk assessment before you get up in the morning?
Robbso
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Today
at 07:49:18 AM »
Anti Vaxers are at more risk of getting seriously Ill from Covid, ending up in hospital, taking up intensive care beds and wards, leading to operations being cancelled, waiting lists rising and putting more people at risk. So theyre either scared of a little needle or just plain selfish twats.
