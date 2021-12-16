headset

Face Mask Wars!! « on: December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM »



I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion



I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.



Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/



Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.I don't use public transport other than the odd occasionI couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers. Logged

Robbso

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #1 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM »



Dopey fuckers Nowt to do with the twenty pints and ginsDopey fuckers Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #2 on: December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM »



Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anywayWent to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats Logged

Tom_Trinder

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #4 on: December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM »





Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard! « Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder » Logged

Bernie

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #6 on: December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM » I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't

Robbso

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #8 on: December 18, 2021, 06:25:26 PM »

Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away. Push back against what, who??Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks aboutits a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #9 on: December 18, 2021, 06:33:44 PM »

It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.



We've just got to live with it, and get on with life. It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.We've just got to live with it, and get on with life. Logged

Winston

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #10 on: December 18, 2021, 06:35:12 PM » I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.

Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps



Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps Logged

Robbso

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #12 on: December 18, 2021, 06:44:03 PM » Ive never seen so many medical experts as I have the last two years

myboro

A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T

A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T Logged

RedcarJJ



Posts: 1 687







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 687 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:24:14 PM » To me that just demonstrates how UK culture has been fked to the point that they are all chavs. What with all the aggression about and that nobody can talk civil to anyone else anymore? Logged Chunts

Itchy_ring

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:07:29 PM » Covid bought out a lot of good in people to start with but after 2 years people are tired and there's a lot of anger. To be honest I'm surprised there aren't more arguments and insults from what I've seen vast majority are letting people get on with their own lives generally.

John Theone

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 PM »



Wow - that's hard!



Selfish cunt... Wow - that's hard!Selfish cunt... Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 PM » Is it really selfish, I've had 3 vaccines, had covid in the last few months and did a lateral flow test before travelling, so in other words virtually certain I did not to have covid.

Spidoolie

Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:06:57 PM » Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.

Bring on the vaccine passports.



Bring on the vaccine passports. Logged

Snoozy

Posts: 557 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 PM » Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:06:57 PM Anti vaxxers have every right not to have a vaccine, fine. but I reserve the right to attend any crowded events that I wish without being subject to be near folk who are selfish and don't give a fuck about anyone other than themselves.



Bring on the vaccine passports.



What have you got to fear from an unvaccinated person? After all, youve been triple or shortly even quadruple jabbed so surely by now theyve perfected the formula What have you got to fear from an unvaccinated person? After all, youve been triple or shortly even quadruple jabbed so surely by now theyve perfected the formula Logged