Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2021, 08:17:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Face Mask Wars!!  (Read 492 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 001


View Profile
« on: December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.

I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion

I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.

Without losing it in the end  - like these fuckers.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 483


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins

Dopey fuckers
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway  souey

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 716


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats



 







 mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 771


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM »
Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard!


:wanker:
« Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2021, 11:19:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats



 







 mcl

Yeah me and the 6 stone woman in the next seat and the 70 year old couple to  
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 314


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM »
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 771


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:14:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't

Well done the young lads, is what I say.

The more people push back the better for our future.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 483


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM »
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 771


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:33:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.

It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.

We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 546


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 PM »
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.

Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 771


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.

Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps

Wear one if you want, just don't try to impose it on everyone.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:32 PM by Tom_Trinder » Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 483


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 PM »
Ive never seen so many medical experts as I have the last two years :gaz:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 716


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 06:33:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.

It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.

We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.




Isnt that just burying your head in the sand  BLM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 985


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:42:39 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.

Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 771


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:44 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:42:39 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.

Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T


Oh look another paranoid moron...welcome to the new Britain.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 