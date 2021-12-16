headset

Posts: 4 001 Face Mask Wars!! « on: December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM »



I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion



I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.



Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/



Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.

Posts: 15 483 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #1 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM »



Posts: 3 336 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #2 on: December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM »



Posts: 1 771 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #4 on: December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM »





Posts: 15 483 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM »

Posts: 1 771 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:33:44 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM

It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.



Posts: 546 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 PM » I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.



Posts: 45 716 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 PM » Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 06:33:44 PM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM

Isnt that just burying your head in the sand