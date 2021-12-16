Welcome,
December 19, 2021, 01:49:59 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Face Mask Wars!!
Author
Topic: Face Mask Wars!! (Read 434 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 991
Face Mask Wars!!
«
on:
December 16, 2021, 04:33:32 PM
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.
I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion
I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.
Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 480
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #1 on:
December 16, 2021, 04:42:08 PM
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #2 on:
December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 716
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #3 on:
December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 770
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #4 on:
December 16, 2021, 11:18:22 PM
Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard!
«
Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #5 on:
December 16, 2021, 11:19:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 16, 2021, 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on December 16, 2021, 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Yeah me and the 6 stone woman in the next seat and the 70 year old couple to
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 314
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #6 on:
December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 770
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 17, 2021, 11:13:36 AM
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Well done the young lads, is what I say.
The more people push back the better for our future.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 480
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:26 PM »
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 770
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.
We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 542
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:12 PM »
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 770
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
Wear one if you want, just don't try to impose it on everyone.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:41:32 PM by Tom_Trinder
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 480
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:03 PM »
Ive never seen so many medical experts as I have the last two years
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 716
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:57 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 06:33:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:25:26 PM
Push back against what, who??
Im sick to fucking death of it all, but what is all this conspiracy bollocks about
its a pandemic, accept it. It may be handled badly by idiots but its not going away.
It's not going away because it's not been allowed to go away.
We've just got to live with it, and get on with life.
Isnt that just burying your head in the sand
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
myboro
Offline
Posts: 985
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:42:39 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 06:35:12 PM
I caught covid early last year and I wouldnt wish it on my worst enemy.
Dont see a problem wearing masks if it helps
A perfectly reasonable position so well said Winston. Hope you had the same view before you got COVID but if not no issue we live and learn. Well most do, some are still stroppy Teenagers only interested in Me Me Me Tommy T
Logged
