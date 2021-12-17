Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2021, 12:00:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Face Mask Wars!!  (Read 280 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 936


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.

I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion

I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.

Without losing it in the end  - like these fuckers.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 471


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins

Dopey fuckers
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 322


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway  souey

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 709


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:46:42 PM

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats



 







 mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 765


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 PM »
Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard!


:wanker:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 322


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:46:42 PM

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats



 







 mcl

Yeah me and the 6 stone woman in the next seat and the 70 year old couple to  
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 311


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:13:36 AM »
I was in London Mon/tue/wed this week. I would say 90% on the tube & busses were wearing them. Mainly young lads who weren't
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 