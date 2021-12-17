headset

Posts: 3 917 Face Mask Wars!! « on: Yesterday at 04:33:32 PM »



I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion



I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.



Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/



Posts: 15 470 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:42:08 PM »



Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers

Posts: 3 318 Re: Face Mask Wars!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:46:42 PM »



Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats