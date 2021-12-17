Welcome,
December 17, 2021, 12:46:13 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Face Mask Wars!!
Author
Topic: Face Mask Wars!! (Read 232 times)
headset
Posts: 3 917
Face Mask Wars!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.
I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion
I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.
Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 470
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 318
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 708
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 765
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:22 PM »
Idiots should like him need a fucking slap! If you're so fucking paranoid stay at home you dopey bastard!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:21:05 PM by Tom_Trinder
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 318
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:14:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 04:46:42 PM
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Yeah me and the 6 stone woman in the next seat and the 70 year old couple to
Logged
