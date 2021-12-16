Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2021
Topic: Face Mask Wars!!
« on: Today at 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.

I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion

I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.

Without losing it in the end  - like these fuckers.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins

Dopey fuckers
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway  souey

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:46:42 PM

Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats



 







 mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
