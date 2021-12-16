Welcome,
December 16, 2021, 07:37:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Face Mask Wars!!
Author
Topic: Face Mask Wars!! (Read 137 times)
headset
Posts: 3 917
Face Mask Wars!!
Today
at 04:33:32 PM »
Its scenes like this - is why I wear mine in public to avoid confrontation.
I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion
I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.
Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/
Robbso
Posts: 15 469
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Today
at 04:42:08 PM »
Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 315
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Today
at 04:46:42 PM »
Yes, worried their going catch something from not wearing a mask but going have a roll around anyway
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
El Capitan
Posts: 45 708
Re: Face Mask Wars!!
Today
at 07:14:33 PM »
Went to London on the train last week and most of us took our masks off once we were in our seats
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
