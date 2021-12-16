headset

I don't use public transport other than the odd occasion



I couldn't be doing with some fucker giving me earache for not wearing a mask.



Without losing it in the end - like these fuckers.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/17057039/face-mask-row-brawl-on-train-furious-passengers/



Nowt to do with the twenty pints and gins
Dopey fuckers