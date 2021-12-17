Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 148





Posts: 1 148 Bestest Xmas song EVER « on: Yesterday at 03:35:44 PM » I'm going for Perry Como ...........Christmas Dream



2nd......Slade..................................fuk,forgot what they call it now



3rd......that twat who was emerson,lake and palmer....can't remember that aswell.



🤗 🎄🎅x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 917





Posts: 3 917 Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:46:37 PM » Santa Claus is coming to town!







I do like Christmas so can get into the spirit with most songs with a Christmas theme...





The is no misery allowed around me at Christmas time.... Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 318





Posts: 3 318 Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:13 PM »



https://youtu.be/tHg8DK4132Q Always liked Step into Christmas until fat Corden hijacked it and if I'm feeling like the Grinch there's always this version by The Business Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 148





Posts: 1 148 Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:23:09 PM » Don't know how that one escaped me itchy you fella me lad,but.....if ya remember the early eighties...ya wernt there. 🤔 or was that the sixties,any,well spotted.😎 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 764



Superstar





Posts: 10 764Superstar Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:47:23 PM » Greg Lake, I believe in Father xmas

Shakey baby, merry Xmas everyone

Gorgeous George, last Xmas Logged