Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 16, 2021, 07:37:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bestest Xmas song EVER
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bestest Xmas song EVER (Read 106 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 148
Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
on:
Today
at 03:35:44 PM »
I'm going for Perry Como ...........Christmas Dream
2nd......Slade..................................fuk,forgot what they call it now
3rd......that twat who was emerson,lake and palmer....can't remember that aswell.
🤗 🎄🎅x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 917
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:46:37 PM »
Santa Claus is coming to town!
I do like Christmas so can get into the spirit with most songs with a Christmas theme...
The is no misery allowed around me at Christmas time....
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 315
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:10:13 PM »
Always liked Step into Christmas until fat Corden hijacked it and if I'm feeling like the Grinch there's always this version by The Business
https://youtu.be/tHg8DK4132Q
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 148
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:23:09 PM »
Don't know how that one escaped me itchy you fella me lad,but.....if ya remember the early eighties...ya wernt there. 🤔 or was that the sixties,any,well spotted.😎
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 764
Superstar
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:47:23 PM »
Greg Lake, I believe in Father xmas
Shakey baby, merry Xmas everyone
Gorgeous George, last Xmas
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 148
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:14:52 PM »
Gorgeous G,......yerl have to get up early int morn if ya trying to whamagedon me mister....hmmmm come to think of it, was Xmas eve last year........won't happen this year tho 🙏😁 or will it. 🤔
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...