December 16, 2021
Topic: Bestest Xmas song EVER
Bob_Ender
03:35:44 PM
I'm going for Perry Como ...........Christmas Dream

2nd......Slade..................................fuk,forgot what they call it now

3rd......that twat who was emerson,lake and palmer....can't remember that aswell.

🤗 🎄🎅x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Reply #1 on: 03:46:37 PM
Santa Claus is coming to town!



I do like Christmas so can get into the spirit with most songs with a Christmas theme...


The is no misery allowed around me at Christmas time....
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: 04:10:13 PM
Always liked Step into Christmas until fat Corden hijacked it and if I'm feeling like the Grinch there's always this version by The Business

https://youtu.be/tHg8DK4132Q
Bob_Ender
Reply #3 on: 04:23:09 PM
Don't know how that one escaped me itchy you fella me lad,but.....if ya remember the early eighties...ya wernt there.   🤔 or was that the sixties,any,well spotted.😎
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
