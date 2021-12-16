Welcome,
Bestest Xmas song EVER
Author
Topic: Bestest Xmas song EVER
Bob_Ender
Bestest Xmas song EVER
I'm going for Perry Como ...........Christmas Dream
2nd......Slade..................................fuk,forgot what they call it now
3rd......that twat who was emerson,lake and palmer....can't remember that aswell.
🤗 🎄🎅x
headset
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
Santa Claus is coming to town!
I do like Christmas so can get into the spirit with most songs with a Christmas theme...
The is no misery allowed around me at Christmas time....
Itchy_ring
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
Always liked Step into Christmas until fat Corden hijacked it and if I'm feeling like the Grinch there's always this version by The Business
https://youtu.be/tHg8DK4132Q
Bob_Ender
Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER
Don't know how that one escaped me itchy you fella me lad,but.....if ya remember the early eighties...ya wernt there. 🤔 or was that the sixties,any,well spotted.😎
