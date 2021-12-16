Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 147 Bestest Xmas song EVER « on: Today at 03:35:44 PM » I'm going for Perry Como ...........Christmas Dream



2nd......Slade..................................fuk,forgot what they call it now



3rd......that twat who was emerson,lake and palmer....can't remember that aswell.



Posts: 3 915 Re: Bestest Xmas song EVER « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:46:37 PM » Santa Claus is coming to town!







I do like Christmas so can get into the spirit with most songs with a Christmas theme...





https://youtu.be/tHg8DK4132Q Always liked Step into Christmas until fat Corden hijacked it and if I'm feeling like the Grinch there's always this version by The Business Logged