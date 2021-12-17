Silly cunts on bore me are saying the game should be off.
One dozy twat saying as long is there is a chance of one person there getting covid and deep frying, the game should not go ahead.
So presumably, as long as there is a chance of one person getting run over on the way there, the game should not go ahead. And while there is a chance of someone tripping and falling on the stairs, smacking their head on the concrete and snuffing it, the game shou8ld not go ahead.
These Health & safety fannies want us to spend out lives sat at home wrapped in cotton wool