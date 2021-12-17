headset

« on: Yesterday at 07:11:52 AM »



WHICH WILL BE A KILLER FOR THE LOWER LEAGUES IF THAT HAPPENS.....



MONKEY SPINNER THE CHRIMBO PERIOD FOR A LOT OF CLUBS...



I HOPE IM WRONG BUT IT LOOKS LIKE NO LIVE SPORT FOR US TO ATTEND - I WOULD IMAGINE STREAMS AT BEST...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17053448/football-covid-fears-christmas-sc



Re: PREM- DEMIC « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:47:15 PM » fingers crossed boro games survive - I do enjoy the festive period for live sport.



I let others worry about living life in a cupboard - I just get on with things and generally do as I'm told in life Logged

Re: PREM- DEMIC « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:59:27 PM »



half the players probably would not know they had it if they never got tested every day.



the darts are still going ahead.



even the fly me lot are flapping like fuck over the there - they are like girls blouses that lot....



demanding the concourses are shut down - fuck off would be my answer just put a mask on at the turnstile and fuck off into the stand you miserable cunts then go back home into your cupboard.....





Re: PREM- DEMIC « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:47:56 PM » Our game was cancelled years ago for a virus ..............double standards ? , we got told if you have 11 players .....you play , squads now are 30 -40 deep , can;t help but feel there is a wee bit of convenient manipulation going on too with some clubs