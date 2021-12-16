WELL THERE YOU HAVE IT THE PREM CLUBS A LOOKING TO WIPE CHRISTMAS OUTWHICH WILL BE A KILLER FOR THE LOWER LEAGUES IF THAT HAPPENS.....MONKEY SPINNER THE CHRIMBO PERIOD FOR A LOT OF CLUBS...I HOPE IM WRONG BUT IT LOOKS LIKE NO LIVE SPORT FOR US TO ATTEND - I WOULD IMAGINE STREAMS AT BEST...

half the players probably would not know they had it if they never got tested every day.



the darts are still going ahead.



even the fly me lot are flapping like fuck over the there - they are like girls blouses that lot....



demanding the concourses are shut down - fuck off would be my answer just put a mask on at the turnstile and fuck off into the stand you miserable cunts then go back home into your cupboard.....





