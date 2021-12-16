Trying to halt the premiership now.
half the players probably would not know they had it if they never got tested every day.
the darts are still going ahead.
even the fly me lot are flapping like fuck over the there - they are like girls blouses that lot....
demanding the concourses are shut down - fuck off would be my answer just put a mask on at the turnstile and fuck off into the stand you miserable cunts then go back home into your cupboard.....https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10317153/Premier-League-halted-Chelsea-stars-test-positive-Le