December 16, 2021, 07:37:37 PM
Topic: PREM- DEMIC  (Read 144 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:11:52 AM »
WELL THERE YOU HAVE IT THE PREM CLUBS A LOOKING TO WIPE CHRISTMAS OUT

WHICH WILL BE A KILLER FOR THE LOWER LEAGUES IF THAT HAPPENS.....

MONKEY SPINNER THE CHRIMBO PERIOD FOR A LOT OF CLUBS...

I HOPE IM WRONG BUT IT LOOKS LIKE NO LIVE SPORT FOR US TO ATTEND - I WOULD IMAGINE STREAMS AT BEST...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17053448/football-covid-fears-christmas-sc
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:19:01 AM »
Yeah, lots of games being cancelled

headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:47:15 PM »
fingers crossed boro games survive - I do enjoy the festive period for live sport.

I let others worry about living life in a cupboard - I just get on with things and generally do as I'm told in life
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:27 PM »
Trying to halt the premiership now.

half the players probably would not know they had it if they never got tested every day.

the darts are still going ahead. :mido:

even the fly me lot are flapping like fuck over the there - they are like girls blouses that lot....

demanding the concourses are shut down - fuck off would be my answer just put a mask on at the turnstile and fuck off into the stand you miserable cunts then go back home into your cupboard.....


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10317153/Premier-League-halted-Chelsea-stars-test-positive-Le
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:47:56 PM »
Our game was cancelled years ago for a virus ..............double standards ? , we got told if you have 11 players .....you play , squads now are 30 -40 deep , can;t help but feel there is a wee bit of convenient manipulation going on too with some clubs
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
