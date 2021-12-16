Welcome,
December 16, 2021, 01:19:58 PM
Morsy
Topic: Morsy (Read 118 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 220
Yesterday
at 10:59:00 PM »
Watched the Barrow v Ipswich game. Morsy came on second half. He looked a load of shite. Boro must have snapped Ipswichs hands off.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 656
Re: Morsy
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:16:47 PM »
Payback for Mark Brennan
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 3 910
Re: Morsy
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:48:07 AM »
I DON'T KNOW HOW TRUE IT IS - I HEARD HE WAS A HATCHET-MAN IN TRAINING AT BORO AND IS BEHIND THE SAMMY AMMOBIE INJURY... HENCE THE NO TALK ITS A NIGHTMARE AROUND INSURANCE ALLEGEDLY .......ITS ABOUT 3RD OR 4TH HAND INFO - SO TAKE IT WITH A PINCH OF SALT BUT IT COULD ALL ADD UP
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 311
Re: Morsy
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:55:31 PM »
Imagine being the poor Ipswich supporters who made that trip. Got to be up there as one of the worst in English football without getting beaten
