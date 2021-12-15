Welcome,
December 15, 2021, 08:05:08 PM
Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
Topic: Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 219
Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
«
on:
Today
at 05:53:04 PM
Flanked by the Brothers Grimm and supported by a cast of media pygmies. Think Ill give it a miss.
Re: Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:11:48 PM
No doubt Josef Goebbels would be proud of him.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 308
Re: Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:32 PM
Nothing new to say really and looking a touch less like a rough sleeper today, things are on the up
Re: Another episode of the Bloated Oaf Show at 5pm.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:36:52 PM
For all Boris is hopeless, I'd gladly give Peston a kick in the nuts for him
