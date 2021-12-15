Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2021
Author Topic: Colonialism  (Read 104 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 04:28:20 PM »
Slightly irking me of late that the Spanish, French and Portuguese dont get half as much shite aimed at them as us.

Even the USA have a history in this regard with Mexico and The Philippines being an example.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:23:50 PM »
We just beat ourselves up about it more, same with mist of the other "woke" stuff most countries are pissing themselves about us getting all worked up about it. 
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:45:52 PM »
I hate the vikings,french,romans,Germans etc etc,but....without them me or my 'wonderful family' would never of existed.so.........
Without colonialism/slavery/the oirish/and Albert Einstein Americans would still be living in wigwams.wich is not a bad thing I have to say,wigwams are cool as fuck man...but.......without slavery America woulda been shit without motown.
Is it Albert or Alfred,can never remember       🤔
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
