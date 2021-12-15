Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2021, 05:40:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Colonialism  (Read 26 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 669


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 04:28:20 PM »
Slightly irking me of late that the Spanish, French and Portuguese dont get half as much shite aimed at them as us.

Even the USA have a history in this regard with Mexico and The Philippines being an example.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 