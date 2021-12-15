Welcome,
December 17, 2021, 04:43:51 PM
JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
Author
Topic: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE (Read 412 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
on:
December 15, 2021, 03:58:48 PM »
HAS ONLY ESCAPED JAIL - THE DRIVING RECORD SHE HAS AND SHE STILL MANAGED TO WALK
AWAY WITH HER FREEDOM --------------- SHE MUST HAVE HAD TO SUCK SOME COCK FOR THAT RESULT !!!
I WONDER WHEN WE WILL FIND OUT WHO BATTERED HER - OR WAS THAT JUST A MADE-UP STORY
TO GET HERSELF IN THE PAPERS FOR SOME FREE PUBLICITY...
SHE SHOULD BE RENAMED " DANGER WOMAN " HER.....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17047777/katie-price-drink-car-crash-sentence/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 322
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #1 on:
December 15, 2021, 04:13:51 PM »
Was always going to walk, terminally ill mother, single mother, disabled child, battered while sat at home .........
Mind you if I was the magistrate I say didn't stop you jumping in your motor off your tits
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 322
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #2 on:
December 15, 2021, 06:25:27 PM »
FFS apparently they could jail her as she had been to the priory more proof that money buys justice
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:33 AM »
" KATIES LAW " DO AS YOU LIKE IN A CAR ...
THE JUDGE IS A DISGRACE AND EMBARRASSMENT TO HIS PROFESSION
HE IS NOT THE ONLY ONE YOU COULD SAY THAT ABOUT - WHICH IS WORRYING FOR THE REST OF US THE PUBLIC.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17052266/katie-price-escapes-jail/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:48 AM »
You are very right itchy - how she gets to walk free thanks to having the money to check herself into The Priory... the other dirty bit in all this is it will have been here legal team who pulled that move off..
They are bent as fuck some of these legal eagles when it comes to getting high profilers off the hook...
I hope it gets reviewed and she does some bird..... the downside she will come out and make a made-up story documentary of how she ran the jail wing or cowered for her life ............................... SLUT
I back the cops on this one.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10314497/Police-consider-APPEALING-against-Katie-Prices-suspended-s
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 322
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:24 AM »
You're right about the TV show, absolute lack of morals from TV world and the press, ok she's getting a bit of stick but not that much, can you imagine the headlines if it was a footy player
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 311
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:18:04 AM »
What happened to the investigation of her being attacked in her home?
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=150915.0
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 946
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:47:33 PM »
it was fucking him that who shes was living with and is now back with him...
we all knew and said that from day one...
the press should keep digging on that one - and nail her for it once and for all.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 528
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:14:40 PM »
Quote
nail her for it once and for all.
I think others have tried that before
Logged
