December 16, 2021, 09:33:59 AM
JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
Author
Topic: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE (Read 270 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 917
JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:58:48 PM »
HAS ONLY ESCAPED JAIL - THE DRIVING RECORD SHE HAS AND SHE STILL MANAGED TO WALK
AWAY WITH HER FREEDOM --------------- SHE MUST HAVE HAD TO SUCK SOME COCK FOR THAT RESULT !!!
I WONDER WHEN WE WILL FIND OUT WHO BATTERED HER - OR WAS THAT JUST A MADE-UP STORY
TO GET HERSELF IN THE PAPERS FOR SOME FREE PUBLICITY...
SHE SHOULD BE RENAMED " DANGER WOMAN " HER.....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17047777/katie-price-drink-car-crash-sentence/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 308
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:51 PM »
Was always going to walk, terminally ill mother, single mother, disabled child, battered while sat at home .........
Mind you if I was the magistrate I say didn't stop you jumping in your motor off your tits
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 308
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:27 PM »
FFS apparently they could jail her as she had been to the priory more proof that money buys justice
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 917
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:44:33 AM »
" KATIES LAW " DO AS YOU LIKE IN A CAR ...
THE JUDGE IS A DISGRACE AND EMBARRASSMENT TO HIS PROFESSION
HE IS NOT THE ONLY ONE YOU COULD SAY THAT ABOUT - WHICH IS WORRYING FOR THE REST OF US THE PUBLIC.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17052266/katie-price-escapes-jail/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 917
Re: JORDON AKA KATIE THE BIKE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:17:48 AM »
You are very right itchy - how she gets to walk free thanks to having the money to check herself into The Priory... the other dirty bit in all this is it will have been here legal team who pulled that move off..
They are bent as fuck some of these legal eagles when it comes to getting high profilers off the hook...
I hope it gets reviewed and she does some bird..... the downside she will come out and make a made-up story documentary of how she ran the jail wing or cowered for her life ............................... SLUT
I back the cops on this one.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10314497/Police-consider-APPEALING-against-Katie-Prices-suspended-s
Logged
