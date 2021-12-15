Welcome,
December 15, 2021, 05:40:03 PM
Is The Gazatte Racist
Author
Topic: Is The Gazatte Racist
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 304
Is The Gazatte Racist
«
on:
Today
at 12:57:48 PM »
Article on Ayresome having low vaccine rate, seems like they only interviewed white people
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/what-residents-middlesbroughs-least-vaccinated-22460642
headset
Posts: 3 902
Re: Is The Gazatte Racist
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:25:38 PM »
Yes it does look a bit suspicious or single skinned reporting
only a 40% uptake which is a worry for the town area itself...
COVID TS1 VACCINE REBELS !!
headset
Posts: 3 902
Re: Is The Gazatte Racist
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:21:07 PM »
HOPEFULLY FOR THE GOOD OF THE AREA - THEY ALL (TS1) TUNE INTO BORIS AND GET JABBED...
ITS A LABOUR WARD ASWELL - SAYS IT ALL AND YOU'VE GOT FLY ME TELL US ALL HOW TO VOTE AND LIVE PROPERLY - PRICELESS AS THE TOWNS ON 40% JAB UPTAKE - GET YOUR MEGAPHONE OUT ROB.............................I BETTER PACK IN MOANING IM STARTING TO SOUND LIKE KENNA FROM RAW .........................................
https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17045466/boris-johnson-press-conference-omicron/
