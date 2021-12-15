headset

ITS A LABOUR WARD ASWELL - SAYS IT ALL AND YOU'VE GOT FLY ME TELL US ALL HOW TO VOTE AND LIVE PROPERLY - PRICELESS AS THE TOWNS ON 40% JAB UPTAKE - GET YOUR MEGAPHONE OUT ROB.............................I BETTER PACK IN MOANING IM STARTING TO SOUND LIKE KENNA FROM RAW .........................................







https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17045466/boris-johnson-press-conference-omicron/ HOPEFULLY FOR THE GOOD OF THE AREA - THEY ALL (TS1) TUNE INTO BORIS AND GET JABBED...ITS A LABOUR WARD ASWELL - SAYS IT ALL AND YOU'VE GOT FLY ME TELL US ALL HOW TO VOTE AND LIVE PROPERLY - PRICELESS AS THE TOWNS ON 40% JAB UPTAKE - GET YOUR MEGAPHONE OUT ROB.............................I BETTER PACK IN MOANING IM STARTING TO SOUND LIKE KENNA FROM RAW .........................................