December 15, 2021, 05:39:57 PM
Topic: Is The Gazatte Racist
Itchy_ring
on: Today at 12:57:48 PM
Article on Ayresome having low vaccine rate, seems like they only interviewed white people 

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/what-residents-middlesbroughs-least-vaccinated-22460642
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:25:38 PM
Yes it does look a bit suspicious or single skinned reporting

only a 40% uptake which is a worry for the town area itself...



COVID TS1 VACCINE REBELS !! 
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:07 PM
HOPEFULLY FOR THE GOOD OF THE AREA - THEY ALL (TS1) TUNE INTO BORIS AND GET JABBED...


ITS A LABOUR WARD ASWELL - SAYS IT ALL AND YOU'VE GOT FLY ME  TELL US ALL HOW TO VOTE AND LIVE PROPERLY - PRICELESS AS THE TOWNS ON 40% JAB UPTAKE - GET YOUR MEGAPHONE OUT ROB.............................I BETTER PACK IN MOANING IM STARTING TO SOUND LIKE KENNA FROM RAW .........................................monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17045466/boris-johnson-press-conference-omicron/
