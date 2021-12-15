Welcome,
December 15, 2021, 03:00:27 PM
Is The Gazatte Racist
Author
Topic: Is The Gazatte Racist (Read 46 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 301
Is The Gazatte Racist
«
on:
Today
at 12:57:48 PM »
Article on Ayresome having low vaccine rate, seems like they only interviewed white people
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/what-residents-middlesbroughs-least-vaccinated-22460642
