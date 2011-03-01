Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2021, 03:00:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid (Read 100 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 341
Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
«
on:
Today
at 10:54:45 AM »
RIP feller! Blue comedian that never got it in the neck like other blue funny men!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 201
Re: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:11:17 AM »
Large group approaches to tell us it wasnt COVID
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 195
Re: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:11:29 AM »
Shame, really nice old school pro, well respected and liked in the industry.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 301
Re: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:40:54 AM »
Does sound like he was a well liked bloke RIP
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:05:16 PM »
He was funny as fook.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...