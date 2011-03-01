Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jethro the comedian dies! of covid  (Read 43 times)
RIP feller!  Blue comedian that never got it in the neck like other blue funny men! 
Large group approaches to tell us it wasnt COVID
Shame, really nice old school pro, well respected and liked in the industry.
Does sound like he was a well liked bloke RIP
He was funny as fook.
