December 15, 2021, 08:49:18 AM
Topic: That evil cop Wayne Couzens
« on: Today at 07:48:54 AM »
heads north to do his bird with the rest of the scum and low life in Frankland nick Durham.

some low-life names as his prison mates...

why we can bring back capital punishment for some of these fuckers is beyond belief...

to name just 3 - Huntley, Bellfield, and now this Couzens///

why waste the taxpayers' money on evil scum like that..

50k a year a prisoner - tott all that up over time what a waste of money on filth like that.

a lot of folk don't even earn that a year



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17040534/wayne-couzens-sarah-everard-prison-move/
