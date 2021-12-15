heads north to do his bird with the rest of the scum and low life in Frankland nick Durham.
some low-life names as his prison mates...
why we can bring back capital punishment for some of these fuckers is beyond belief...
to name just 3 - Huntley, Bellfield, and now this Couzens///
why waste the taxpayers' money on evil scum like that..
50k a year a prisoner - tott all that up over time what a waste of money on filth like that.
a lot of folk don't even earn that a yearhttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17040534/wayne-couzens-sarah-everard-prison-move/