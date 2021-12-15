headset

joe root on ben stokes « on: December 15, 2021, 07:38:57 AM »



for me and he is more than this - I would play him but leave/judge ben stokes as a kind of maverick type player for now as appose to expecting him to deliver in these early tests after his recent absence from the side.



that said he is a big player in all what he does - so you can't be seen to carry him for to long and allow him a free role. I doubt he would want that luxury as a player anyhow.



the batsman need to stand up in this next test or its a 5-0 on the cards for me.



4 am start so we get to see a bit more live play.



Let's see the English fighting spirit in this next test if we cant win it don't lose. BARMY ARMY!



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12495880/the-ashes-joe-root-expected-too-much-from-ben-st





Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:32:39 AM » decent start broad on the button and bowling well.



It might jimmy time later on under the lights. For now broad looks like the danger man.



jimmy and broad back - wood and leach drop out.



20/1 after the 1st hour or so.





all to play for let's hope for a good test and an England positive result. BARMY ARMY

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:54:39 AM » BEN STOKES SENDING THEM IN WITH THE BALL ..... HE IS BOWLING WELL ITS STILL EARLY BUT THE BOWLING UNIT IS UP FOR IT.

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 AM » WARNER 50 UP - HE CAN START THE CAR AS BUMBLE THE CRICKET LEGEND WOULD SAY



WE NEED HIM OUT.....AND I WILL THEN NEVER BE HAPPY UNTIL SMITH IS OUT.... TWAT OF AN AUSSIE BUT A QUALITY BATESMAN

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:42:07 PM » I'm not overly confident here..... the one glimmer of hope that still lives on in me - is if we can match the Aussie 1st innings whatever that turns out to be - then the game and hopefully the series remains on.



Fail in our 1st innings with the bat and that's the towel in from me.



As for the Aussies, I can see these fuckers piling the runs on if we don't knock these 2 over early on in day 2.





In truth, you are right... we are just a shit test side. Silverwood or not.







I'm not big into the one day stuff - so crickets not the hightlight of my day as things stand

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:01:15 AM »



head did the business last time out. It's Smith I worry about. a batting nightmare if you don't snare him early on - he is starting to settle at the crease.



251/3.... one down this morning uk time ..head did the business last time out. It's Smith I worry about. a batting nightmare if you don't snare him early on - he is starting to settle at the crease.Robinson bowling ok

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:39:21 AM » Smith 50 up - he will kill us this lad if he gets in. He can bat for days if we wants to







286/3 the Aussies are on the build here

Re: joe root on ben stokes « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:50:40 AM » another one down - bowled stokes..



get smith out and it might get interesting if we can do a bit with the bat in our innings.



5/294





BARMY ARMY!!!